PAL crew on flight that carried PHL’s first confirmed 2019-nCoV case quarantined

(Eagle News) — The crew of the Philippine Airlines flight that took the 38-year-old woman who was confirmed as the country’s first novel coronavirus case from Dumaguete to Manila has been quarantined.

PAL said in a statement it has placed in quarantine in particular the pilot and the four crew members of the January 25 PR 2542 flight.

The airlines said the Bureau of Quarantine, on the other hand, will take charge of placing the crew and the passengers under medical observation.

“We are also working to trace any onward journeys made by these passengers and crew on other flights, in case there is a need for BOQ to contact other people for precautionary medical observation,” PAL said.

It added it was cooperating fully with the Department of Health and the (BOQ) “in the process of contacting passengers on the said flight, in accordance with established safety protocols for dealing with a case of this nature.”

“We have provided the BOQ with the necessary flight manifest data accordingly,” PAL said.

The first novel coronavirus case involved a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China, the DOH announced on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The DOH said it was tracing the people the woman might have been in contact with in Dumaguete and Cebu.