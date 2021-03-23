PAL cancels several international, domestic flights due to gov’t restrictions

(Eagle News) — Philippine Airlines has announced the cancelation of several international and domestic flights following the restrictions on travel imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to PAL, the following international flights are cancelled in compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases order to limit the maximum number of passenger arrivals from international flights to 1,500 a day for all airlines combined into Manila until 8 a.m. of April 19:

March 23

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka Kansai-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila- Taipei- Manila

PR 300/301 Manila- Hong Kong- Manila

PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)- Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

March 24

PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR438/439 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 730/731 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

PR 421/422 Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

PR 591/592 Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila

PR 525/526 Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

March 25

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

Note: PR 685 originally set for on March 25 is now re-set to depart from Doha on March 26 and land in CLARK instead of Manila.

March 26

PR5686/5687 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

March 31

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

The following domestic flights, on the other hand, are canceled following the IATF’s restrictions on non-essential travel inside and outside the NCR Plus bubble, which includes Metro Manila:

March 23 and 24

PR2039/2040 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

(Passengers to be accommodated on PR2041/2042 Manila – Caticlan – Manila March 23 and 24)

March 23 to April 4

PR1861 Manila – Cebu

(Passengers to be accommodated on available Manila – Cebu flights)

March 23 to April 4

PR1836 Cebu – Manila

(Passengers to be accommodated on available Cebu – Manila flights)

According to PAL, it will continue to announce additional flight cancellations for the remainder of the stated period once the details are confirmed.

Affected passengers on board these canceled international flights have three options:

1. Convert their ticket to a travel voucher with 10% bonus and valid for up to 2 years, which must be requested on or before June 30, 2021.

2. Avail of an unlimited rebooking (no rebooking fee) until December 31, 2021. If passengers will be completing your travel in the same booking class by June 30, 2021 (or ticket validity, whichever comes first), there will be no fare difference charge.

3. Refund their ticket without penalties

Passengers may request any of the options via https://mypal.vip/url/RequestHub.

Passengers on board the affected domestic flights have the same options, but without the 10% bonus on the travel voucher valid for up to 2 years.