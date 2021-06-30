PAL cancels June 30 flights between Manila and Riyadh amid travel restrictions

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Airlines on Wednesday, June 30, cancelled its flights between Manila and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia following travel restrictions.

In an advisory, PAL said the PR5654 Manila to Riyadh flight and the PR/5655 Riyadh to Manila flight, both scheduled on Wednesday, would no longer push through due to the “government order restricting operations to/from Riyadh airport on said date.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience, as we had to cancel the flight at very short notice, immediately upon receiving the notice of the restriction,” PAL said.

It said affected customers can choose either one of the following options: convert their tickets to a travel voucher, avail of unlimited rebooking until December 31, 2021, or refund the tickets without penalties.

“You may request any of the options via the MyPAL Request Hub at https://bit.ly/myPALRequestHub,” PAL said.

The Philippine government has extended the travel ban covering passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until July 15.