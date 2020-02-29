PAL cancels flights between PHL, South Korea

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines on Saturday, Feb. 29, announced the cancellation of flights between the Philippines and South Korea starting March 1.

According to PAL, the following flights are cancelled:

from March 1 to March 31:

PR 468 Manila – Seoul (daily)

PR 469 Seoul – Manila (daily)

From March 2 to March 30:

PR 418 Manila – Busan (Mo/Th/Fr)

PR 419 Busan – Manila (Mo/Th/Fr)

from March 8 to March 29:

PR 418 Manila – Busan (We/Su)

PR 419 Busan – Manila (We/Su)

from March 12 to 31:

PR 466 Manila – Seoul (only on Mo/Tu/Th/Fr/Sa)

PR 467 Seoul – Manila (only on Mo/Tu/Th/Fr/Sa)

PAL said passengers have the option to request for rebooking/rerouting or refunding of the confirmed ticket on or before March 28.

“You may choose a new travel date that falls on or before June 30, 2020,” PAL said.

PAL announced the cancellation after the Philippine government announced a ban on travelers from three areas and South Korea, and an outbound travel ban subject to some exceptions.

The ban was amid novel coronavirus concerns.

South Korea has so far recorded over 2000 cases.