PAL cancels flights between Manila, Taipei

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines has cancelled its flights to and from Taiwan.

In a statement, PAL said the cancellation of flights PR890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila and PR894/895 Manila-Taipei-Manila was in compliance with the Philippine government order expanding the travel ban as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Apart from Taiwan, the ban includes mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

According to PAL, for tickets bought through travel agencies, travelers may contact their travel agent for rebooking rerouting or refunding.

For those purchased through the PAL website or PAL contact center, they may contact the hotline (+632) 8855-8888 for rebooking, rerouting or refunding.

For those bought from the PAL ticket office, they may visit the PAL ticket office nearest them.

“We seek the cooperation and understanding of our passengers whose travel plans will be affected,” PAL said.