PAL cancels flights between Manila, Doha until March 15

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines has cancelled all its flights between Manila and Doha in light of Qatar’s temporary entry restrictions as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

PAL said the following flights are cancelled until March 15:

PR 684 / 685 Manila – Doha – Manila

(Mon / Wed / Thu / Fri / Sun)

“You have the option to request for rebooking/rerouting or refunding of your confirmed ticket on or before March 28, 2020,” PAL said, noting that passengers “may choose a new travel date that falls on or before June 30, 2020.”

Apart from the Philippines, the Qatari government imposed travel restrictions on travelers from 13 other countries within the last 14 days immediately prior to their travel to Qatar.

The entry restrictions took effect on March 9.

Transits through Qatar, however, are allowed subject to airport health screenings.