PAL announces more international flight cancellations

(Eagle News) — Philippine Airlines has announced more international flight cancellations in compliance with the government’s reduced cap on the number of international arrivals in a day.
In its advisory issued on Thursday night, PAL said the following are canceled:
March 26
- PR5686/5687 Manila-Dammam-Manila
- PR428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
- PR412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
- PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila
- PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
March 27
- PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila
- PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila
- PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
- PR 301 Hong Kong-Manila
- PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
- PR 658/659 Mania-Dubai-Manila
March 28
- PR 428/427 Manila Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
- PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
- PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR 426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila
- PR 535 Manila-Jakarta
- PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
- PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
- PR 110 Manila-Guam
March 29
- PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
- PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
- PR 536 Jakarta-Manila
- PR 422/421 Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila
- PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
- PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
- PR 5682/5683 Manila-Dammam-Manila
- PR 111 Guam-Manila
March 30
- PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila
- PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
March 31
- PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
- PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
April 1
- PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
April 3
- PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
April 4
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
April 5
- PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
According to PAL, the affected passengers have three options:
- Convert their ticket to a travel voucher with a 10% bonus and valid for up to two years. This must be requested on or before June 30, 2021
- Avail of unlimited rebooking (no rebooking fee) until December 31, 2021. If a passenger will be completing his/her travel in the same booking class by June 30, 2021 (or ticket validity, whichever comes first), there will be no fare difference charge
- Refund the ticket without penalties.
PAL said it would announce additional flight cancelations once the details are confirmed.
“For more information, you may call PAL hotline (02) (+632) 8855-8888, visit www.philippineairlines.com,” PAL said.
Earlier, the national government reduced the number of allowable international passengers to 1,500 in a day in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.