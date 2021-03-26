Featured News, National

PAL announces more international flight cancellations

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Philippine Airlines has announced more international flight cancellations in compliance with the government’s reduced cap on the number of international arrivals in a day.

In its advisory issued on Thursday night, PAL said the following are canceled:

March 26

  • PR5686/5687 Manila-Dammam-Manila
  •     PR428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
  •     PR412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
  •     PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
  •     PR426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila
  •     PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
  •     PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

March 27

  • PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila
  •     PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila
  •     PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
  •     PR 301 Hong Kong-Manila
  •     PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
  •     PR 658/659 Mania-Dubai-Manila

March 28

  • PR 428/427 Manila Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
  •     PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
  •     PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
  •     PR 426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila
  •     PR 535 Manila-Jakarta
  •     PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
  •     PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
  •     PR 110 Manila-Guam

March 29

  •  PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
  •     PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
  •     PR 536 Jakarta-Manila
  •     PR 422/421 Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila
  •     PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
  •     PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
  •     PR 5682/5683 Manila-Dammam-Manila
  •     PR 111 Guam-Manila

March 30

  •  PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila
  •     PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
  •     PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

March 31

  • PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
  •     PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
  •     PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

April 1

  • PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

April 3

  • PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
  •     PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

April 4

  • PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

April 5

  • PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

According to PAL, the affected passengers have three options:

  • Convert their ticket to a travel voucher with a 10% bonus and valid for up to two years. This  must be requested on or before June 30, 2021
  •  Avail of unlimited rebooking (no rebooking fee) until December 31, 2021. If a passenger will be completing his/her travel in the same booking class by June 30, 2021 (or ticket validity, whichever comes first), there will be no fare difference charge
  •  Refund the ticket without penalties.

PAL said it would announce additional flight cancelations once the details are confirmed.

“For more information, you may call PAL hotline (02) (+632) 8855-8888, visit www.philippineairlines.com,” PAL said.

Earlier, the national government reduced the number of allowable international passengers to 1,500 in a day in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

