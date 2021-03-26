PAL announces more international flight cancellations

(Eagle News) — Philippine Airlines has announced more international flight cancellations in compliance with the government’s reduced cap on the number of international arrivals in a day.

In its advisory issued on Thursday night, PAL said the following are canceled:

March 26

PR5686/5687 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

March 27

PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 301 Hong Kong-Manila

PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 658/659 Mania-Dubai-Manila

March 28

PR 428/427 Manila Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 535 Manila-Jakarta

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 110 Manila-Guam

March 29

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 536 Jakarta-Manila

PR 422/421 Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 5682/5683 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR 111 Guam-Manila

March 30

PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

March 31

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

April 1

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

April 3

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

April 4

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

April 5

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

According to PAL, the affected passengers have three options:

Convert their ticket to a travel voucher with a 10% bonus and valid for up to two years. This must be requested on or before June 30, 2021

Avail of unlimited rebooking (no rebooking fee) until December 31, 2021. If a passenger will be completing his/her travel in the same booking class by June 30, 2021 (or ticket validity, whichever comes first), there will be no fare difference charge

Refund the ticket without penalties.

PAL said it would announce additional flight cancelations once the details are confirmed.

“For more information, you may call PAL hotline (02) (+632) 8855-8888, visit www.philippineairlines.com,” PAL said.

Earlier, the national government reduced the number of allowable international passengers to 1,500 in a day in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.