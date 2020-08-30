PAL among top ten safest airlines amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines made it to the list of safest carriers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAL garnered a 4.2 rating out of 5.0, making it rank ninth on the list created by Safe Travel Barometer, an independent subsidiary of travel industry advisory and consulting firm VIDEC.

The list was drawn up after an audit on COVID-19 safety credentials of over 150 airlines.

The audit covered COVID-19-related hygiene and safety measures announced by airlines for travelers and its crew.

Under the rating system, a score for each stage of the travel journey – pre-flight, the actual flight and post flight – was given.

Topping the list was Lufthansa, with a score of 4.5, followed by Vistara, with 4.4.

Below are the top ten:

1. Lufthansa: 4.5

2. Vistara: 4.4

3. Delta Airlines: 4.4

4. Allegiant Air: 4.4

5. China Airlines : 4.2

6. Hawaiian Airlines: 4.2

7. AirAsia 4.2

8. Emirates: 4.2

9. Philippine Airlines: 4.2

10. Alaska Airlines: 4.1

PAL welcomed the recognition in a statement.

“We are grateful for the unexpected recognition, and honored to be recognized for doing the right thing. PAL shall continue to maintain the highest standards of safety and the protection of the health of our colleagues and all the passengers in our care,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Gilbert Santa Maria said.