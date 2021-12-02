PAGASA: Typhoon “Nyatoh” no longer expected to enter PAR

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Nyatoh” is no longer expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the typhoon is instead forecast to move generally northeastward beginning tonight until Saturday.

“Over the next 24 hours, the typhoon will continue intensifying under favorable environmental conditions,” PAGASA said.

As of 3 p.m., PAGASA said “Nyatoh” was located 1,495 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

However, PAGASA said Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the typhoon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Mindanao, MIMAROPA, and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.