PAGASA: Trough of Typhoon “Mindulle” affecting eastern section of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The trough of Typhoon “Mindulle” is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the same conditions apply to the rest of the country.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have moderate to rough winds and coastal waters.

Central Luzon, the rest of Northern Luzon, and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.