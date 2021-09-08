PAGASA: Typhoon “Kiko” undergoing “rapid intensification” over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Kiko” is undergoing a period of “rapid intensification” over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

According to PAGASA, while no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in place, the same may be hoisted over several provinces in Northern Luzon, with higher wind signal levels possible over Extreme Northern Luzon, as “Kiko” moves west northwest.

So far, “Kiko” is estimated at 1,175 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph,

These wind signals may be hoisted for these localities beginning tonight or tomorrow morning, with the highest possible wind signal at number 4, the weather bureau said.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the typhoon is less likely to cause sea conditions over the coastal waters of the country.

However, mariners should continue monitoring for updates.

According to PAGASA, rough sea conditions may begin affecting the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon beginning tomorrow as the typhoon closes in on Extreme Northern Luzon.