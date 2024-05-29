PAGASA: Typhoon “Aghon” maintains strength but is ‘unlikely’ to bring significant amount of rainfall to PHL

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Aghon” has maintained its strength as it continues to move northeastward.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it is unlikely to bring a significant amount of rainfall in the next three days.

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised.

The southwesterly windflow only partly influenced by “Aghon,” however, will bring moderate to heavy rains over the western portions of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA until tomorrow.

It will also bring occasional gusty conditions in the next three days over Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, northern Aurora, southern mainland Quezon, Polillo Islands, Palawan, Lubang Islands, Romblon, Marinduque and Camarines Norte today.

“Aghon,” which is so far located 870 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, is expected to continue to move in the same direction.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning or afternoon.