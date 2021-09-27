PAGASA: Trough of Typhoon “Mindulle” affecting eastern sections of S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The trough of Typhoon “Mindulle” is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions as “Mindulle,” which is located 1,600 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moves north northwestward at 10 kph.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.