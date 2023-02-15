PAGASA: Trough of LPA, northeast monsoon to bring light rains over parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

Northern Luzon, Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.