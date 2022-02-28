PAGASA: Trough of LPA affecting southern section of Mindanao

Visayas affected by shear line

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the southern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the shear line is also affecting Visayas.

As a result, Visayas, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the eastern section of Central, Northern and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.