PAGASA: Trough of LPA affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result,, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the rest of the Philippines will have the same conditions, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

The Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.