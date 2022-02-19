PAGASA: Trough of LPA affecting Mindanao

Northern, Central Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds.