PAGASA: Trough of LPA affecting Mindanao

Luzon, Visayas affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low-pressure area is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The weather bureau said Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern sections of Central, Northern and Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.