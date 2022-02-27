PAGASA: Trough of LPA affecting eastern section of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting Luzon and Visayas.

According to PAGASA, as a result, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The eastern sections of Central, Southern Luzon, and Northern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, according to the weather bureau, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.