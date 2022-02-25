PAGASA: Trough of low pressure area affecting Mindanao

Eastern section of N. Luzon also affected by shear line, weather bureau says

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the shear line is also affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

According to the weather bureau, Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The weather bureau said Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.