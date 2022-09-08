PAGASA: Tropical Storm “Inday” forecast to exit PAR on Sunday or Monday

(Eagle News) — Tropical Storm “Inday” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday or Monday next week.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as of 5 a.m., “Inday” was located 1,215 km east of Central Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA said “Inday” is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period.

However, it may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon beginning Saturday.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone is forecast to reach the severe tropical storm category within 24 hours and may intensify further.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” the weather bureau said.