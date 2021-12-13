PAGASA: Tropical depression off Mindanao to enter PAR on Tuesday, Dec. 14

(Eagle News) — The tropical depression spotted off Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, once inside PAR, the tropical depression will be named “Odette.”

So far, the weather disturbance was situated 1,760 km east of the Philippines’ island group.

The weather bureau said the tropical depression’s west northwestward movement is forecast to continue until Wednesday morning.

It is then expected to turn westward and may make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas by Thursday afternoon or evening.

“This tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually intensify within the forecast period and may reach typhoon category by Wednesday. A peak intensity of around 150 km/h may be reached prior to landfall,” the weather bureau said.

According to PAGASA, the passage of the tropical cyclone over the central portion of the archipelago may bring heavy rainfall over Visayas, large portions of Mindanao, and several provinces in Southern Luzon.

Coastal inundation due to high waves near the coast and storm surges are also possible for low-lying areas along its path, PAGASA said.