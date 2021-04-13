PAGASA: Tropical depression off Mindanao expected to enter PAR this weekend

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the tropical depression was so far located 1,640 east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour, with gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 10 kph and is expected to enter PAR on Saturday.

According to PAGASA, meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the Philippines and localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.