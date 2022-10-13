PAGASA: Tropical depression may enter PAR on Thursday, Oct. 13

To be named “Neneng” if it enters PAR, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two tropical depressions outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said of the two, one was so far specifically located 1,400 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon, and the other east of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said the one off Northern Luzon is forecast to move generally westward or west-northwestward in the next 12 hours.

It may enter PAR this afternoon.

If it enters PAR, the domestic name “Neneng” will be assigned to this tropical cyclone.

“Per latest track and intensity forecast, there is a high likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals will be hoisted over Batanes and several provinces in Northern Luzon,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said it was also monitoring another low pressure area so far estimated 535 km west of Coron, Palawan.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms so far prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, are being experienced in these areas.