PAGASA: Tropical Depression “Lannie” expected to make another landfall, this time over N. Palawan or Calamian Islands

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Lannie” may make another landfall on Tuesday morning, this time in the vicinity of northern Palawan or Calamian Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this would have been the tropical depression’s third landfall inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, after Mahanay Island, Talibon, Bohol at 12:30 p.m., and Banacon Island, Jetafe also in the same province at 12:45 p.m.

So far, Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas as “Lannie” moves over the coastal waters of Jetafe:

Luzon

The southern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Milagros, Mandaon, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Balud), the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose), the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay), and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Visayas

Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City), Cebu, and Bohol

Mindanao

The northwestern portion of Surigao del Norte (Sison, San Francisco, Surigao City, Tagana-An, Placer, Malimono, Mainit, Tubod) and Dinagat Islands

Today through tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Visayas, MIMAROPA, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and Dinagat Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over CALABARZON and the rest of Bicol Region and Mindanao.

PAGASA said the tropical depression will move generally westward or west northwestward over the Visayas archipelago until tonight before emerging over the Sulu Sea and cross the Cuyo archipelago.

“Lannie” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.