PAGASA: Tropical depression east of Central Luzon may enter PAR tonight or on Thursday morning

(Eagle News)–The tropical depression being monitored east of Central Luzon may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight or on Thursday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the weather disturbance, which was estimated 2025 kilometers east of the main island group, is likely to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours.

So far, tonight until tomorrow morning, the outer circulation of “Quinta,” which is located 400 kilometers of PAGASA Island, outside PAR, will continue to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Western Visayas, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The tropical cyclone wind signal over the Kalayaan Islands has been lifted, but this area, along with the rest of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands and the coastal areas of Occidental Mindoro, Bataan, and Zambales will continue to experience occasional gusty conditions until tomorrow.

In other areas, strong breeze to near gale conditions associated with the northeasterlies will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the northeasterlies.

PAGASA said rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon, which means sea travel is risky over these waters especially for mariners of small seacraft.