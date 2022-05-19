PAGASA: Southwesterly surface windflow affecting western sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwesterly surface windflow is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.