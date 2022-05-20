PAGASA: Southwesterly surface windflow affecting western sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwesterly surface windflow is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.