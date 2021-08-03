PAGASA: Southwest monsoon still affecting the Philippines

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is still affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric and Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan will experience monsoon rains.

Flash floods or landslides during scattered to widespread moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have occasional rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate coastal waters.