PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Southern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said localized thunderstorms are affecting Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao and Aurora.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province

Light to moderate winds will prevail in these areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.