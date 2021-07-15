PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan and Mindoro Provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, July 15.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to localized thunderstorms.

The entire Philippines, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.