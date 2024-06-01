PAGASA monitoring tropical storm outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA said Tropical Storm “Maliksi” was so far located 1065 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and has a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving northward at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.