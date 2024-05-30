PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will experience the same conditions, but this time, due to the frontal system.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.