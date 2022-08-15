PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila, Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, Bataan, and Zambales will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.