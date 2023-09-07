PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.