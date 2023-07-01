PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.