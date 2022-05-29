PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Luzon, Visayas

Southern portion of Mindanao affected by trough of low pressure area

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the trough of a low pressure area is also affecting the southern portion of Mindanao.

As a result, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

PAGASA said the western sections of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate rains and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.