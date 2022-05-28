PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western section of PHL

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.