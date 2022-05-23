PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

The same conditions are expected over La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao and Benguet.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

Light to moderate to at times heavy rain showers with possible lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are also being experienced over portions of Sulu, northern areas of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay (Tungawan), and Davao Occidental (Malita).

The same conditions are expected to affect portions of Misamis Occidental (Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Concepcion) and nearby areas in the next 30 minutes.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.