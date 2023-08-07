PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, and Benguet, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.