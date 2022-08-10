PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

Tropical Storm “Mulan” outside PAR located west of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Tropical Storm “Mulan” which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is so far located 880 kilometers west of Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan and Kalayaan Islands, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.