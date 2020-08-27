PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting PHL today

(Eagle News) –The southwest monsoon is affecting the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said parts of the country will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, and Eastern Visayas will experience these conditions.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, on the other hand, will be experienced over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur , La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of Cagayan, also due to localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the rest of Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, and over Northern Luzon, which PAGASA said will have moderate to rough seas.

The coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the entire Visayas, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.