PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting PHL

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Visayas, Mindanao, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and the northern portion of Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding and landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.