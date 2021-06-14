PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Ilocos Region, the provinces of Zambales and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time, due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the Philippines will have the same conditions.

The northern and western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.