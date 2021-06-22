PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon, Western Visayas

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and Western Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, Palawan, Cavite, Bataan, Zambales, and Pangasinan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Meanwhile, according to PAGASA, the tropical depression it was monitoring outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was so far located 2460 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and has a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving north northeast at 25 kph.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.