PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.