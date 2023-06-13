PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will experience monsoon rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bulacan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate winds and coastal waters.