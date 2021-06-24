PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, Cagayan, Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the tropical depression it was monitoring outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was so far situated 1,970 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.