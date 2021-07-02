PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have the same conditions.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Mindanao due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

According to the weather bureau, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.