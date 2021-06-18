PAGASA: Southwest monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon

Rest of Luzon affected by ridge of High Pressure Area

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the ridge of the High Pressure Area is affecting the rest of Luzon.

Due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

The weather bureau said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.